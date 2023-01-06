Navcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.38 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $25.38 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00111337 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00195999 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060320 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,222,526 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

