Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.73

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as low as $11.09. Navigator shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 225,294 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.
Navigator Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $885.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Navigator by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 830,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 134.9% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.