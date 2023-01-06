Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.73

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as low as $11.09. Navigator shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 225,294 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $885.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Navigator by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 830,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 134.9% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

