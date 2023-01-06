Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,495. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $541.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

