Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Up 3.7 %

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

