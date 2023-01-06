Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 3,752 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 60.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 500,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,852,552. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $274.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

