Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,644 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $20,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. 108,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.