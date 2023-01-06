Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.00. 41,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,417. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.59.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

