Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 45,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 108,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.77. 25,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $194.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $136.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

