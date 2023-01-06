Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.94. 3,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

