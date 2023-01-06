Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.5% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.89. 31,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,130. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

