Neil Chatfield Purchases 2,000 Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Rating) insider Neil Chatfield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$30.84 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of A$61,680.00 ($41,959.18).
Neil Chatfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, Neil Chatfield bought 4,000 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$33.81 ($23.00) per share, with a total value of A$135,228.00 ($91,991.84).
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
Aristocrat Leisure Announces Dividend
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.
