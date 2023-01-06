Neil Chatfield Purchases 2,000 Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Rating) insider Neil Chatfield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$30.84 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of A$61,680.00 ($41,959.18).

Neil Chatfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

On Thursday, December 8th, Neil Chatfield bought 4,000 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$33.81 ($23.00) per share, with a total value of A$135,228.00 ($91,991.84).

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Aristocrat Leisure Announces Dividend

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Aristocrat Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

(Get Rating)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.