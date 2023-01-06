Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $83.19 million and $13.30 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,779.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00445829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.00913480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00108791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00591594 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00253198 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

