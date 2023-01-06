NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. FMR LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $89,000.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

