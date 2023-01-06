Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NML opened at $6.60 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 49,900 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $354,290.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,517.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,237 shares of company stock valued at $610,327.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,736 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

