Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Sells $109,490.40 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $109,490.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,299,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,975,942.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 33,267 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $209,249.43.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,161 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $37,027.61.

On Friday, December 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,513 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $39,208.26.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $46,132.41.

On Monday, December 19th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $82,753.20.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 146,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $179.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

