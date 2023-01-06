NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

