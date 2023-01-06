NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXGN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,788 shares of company stock worth $2,246,225. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

