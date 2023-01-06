NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $120.62 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $163.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

