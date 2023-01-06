NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $10.86

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $10.20. NIO shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 972,865 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

NIO Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.