NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $10.86

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $10.20. NIO shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 972,865 shares traded.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

