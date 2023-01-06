Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,256,789 shares changing hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,080,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,728,752 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 347,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

