Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 15338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.41 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health ( CVE:NLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

