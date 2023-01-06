Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $365.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.00.
NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Novozymes A/S Trading Down 2.7 %
Novozymes A/S stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.
Featured Stories
