Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

