Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $16.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.