NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,780.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,639.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,521.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4,311.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.93. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,822.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in NVR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

