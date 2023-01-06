NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $245.89

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.89 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 241 ($2.90). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($2.95), with a volume of 33,522 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £116.87 million and a PE ratio of 1,394.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

