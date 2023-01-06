Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $21.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSH. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $332,100. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

