Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.25. 16,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

