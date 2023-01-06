Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. 17,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,941. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

