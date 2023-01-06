OCA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 4,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

