OMG Network Trading Up 3.5% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00006259 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $148.57 million and $13.66 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003872 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.