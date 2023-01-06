Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $31.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 25.9% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

