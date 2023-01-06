Oppenheimer Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $75.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.71.
NYSE TWLO opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19.
In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $332,053 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
