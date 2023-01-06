Oppenheimer Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $75.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $332,053 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.