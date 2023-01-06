Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,346. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

