OriginTrail Achieves Market Cap of $61.16 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $61.16 million and $1.03 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

