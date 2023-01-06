ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 5,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

ORIX Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

