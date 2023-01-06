Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.82.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.51. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $211.89. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

