Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $650,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,113 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NKE stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

