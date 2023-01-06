Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

