Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $203.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.