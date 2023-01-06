Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $84.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $84,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

