Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

