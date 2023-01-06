Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Outset Medical traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 415,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OM. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $991,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,218. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

