Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Shares Up 0.5%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 612 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 608 ($7.33). 152,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 115,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($7.29).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 580.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 603.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £554.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3,377.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Robert Chote purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,945 ($3,548.19).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

