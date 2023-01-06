Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.46

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 1948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 35,110 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $734,852.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,020.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,867,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,980,069.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $734,852.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,020.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,390. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

