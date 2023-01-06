PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,987 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

