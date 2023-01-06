PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Shares Down 4.7%

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $131.15 and last traded at $132.29. Approximately 13,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 629,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.