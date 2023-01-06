Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $284.47

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.47 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.67). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 298.20 ($3.59), with a volume of 1,015,076 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.73) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.46) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 358.75 ($4.32).

Pets at Home Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,386.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.08.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

About Pets at Home Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.64%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

