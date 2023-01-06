Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.