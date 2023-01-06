PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.90 and last traded at $98.90. Approximately 548,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 779,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.79.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,018,000 after buying an additional 1,816,980 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,020,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 16,534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 913,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,527,000 after buying an additional 907,913 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,799,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 462,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.