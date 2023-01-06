Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Invests $741,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $51.21 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08.

